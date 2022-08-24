Coastal Spine Project

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, during a press conference at Galveston City Hall about the Texas Coastal Spine Project.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

GALVESTON

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz visited Galveston City Hall Wednesday to discuss the coastal barrier project — the largest construction project the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has ever undertaken.

(2) comments

Gary Scoggin

I’ll bet he was disappointed when he discovered he wasn’t in Cancun.

George Croix

Good one, Gary….even to me as a Cruz voter….well, actually an Anybody But Beto fan in that race…..

“We’re on the finish line of getting the authorization through,” Cruz said. “It has passed both the Senate and the House and hopefully in a month or two, it will be on the president's desk.”

There’s the rub for all the fine folks who actually think this is coming anytime remotely soon. Or, ever….

In a month or two the elected President may sign it if the actual president tells him to. Then, it’s off to the races with stall tactics and lawsuits and environmental protests and such……and the 300 billion gift to student loan deadbeat wannabes may well kill the whole thing, as it totally eats up all the claimed gains from last weeks so-called IRA travesty, and then some…a lot of somes. …

I know I’m personally looking forward to paying part of some Yale grad school philosophy major’s debt….

chuckle…

