GALVESTON
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz visited Galveston City Hall Wednesday to discuss the coastal barrier project — the largest construction project the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has ever undertaken.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 10:13 pm
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz visited Galveston City Hall Wednesday to discuss the coastal barrier project — the largest construction project the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has ever undertaken.
Cruz was among senators who voted July 27 to include the barrier system in the Water Resource Development Act, a massive federal funding bill.
In that bill is the Army Corps of Engineers’ plan for a massive sea gate at Bolivar Roads and 70 miles of barriers along the upper Texas Coast to reduce storm surges from the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. House also has approved the bill.
“We’re on the finish line of getting the authorization through,” Cruz said. “It has passed both the Senate and the House and hopefully in a month or two, it will be on the president's desk.”
This means a lot to Galveston,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “We hear about it a lot, it seems like something in the distant future."
The fact that senior elected officials such as Cruz were supporting the project made it seem closer to reality, Brown said.
The entire project is estimated to cost $31 billion, of which local sponsors are required to pay about $10 billion. In 2021, the Texas Legislature created the Gulf Coast Protection District, a taxing entity, to raise funds for the local costs of the barrier project.
The corps and Texas General Land Office released their initial recommendations for the coastal barrier project in 2018.
The original cost was $29 billion but has increased to $31 billion.
“The amount that is in the congressional authorization is $31 billion," Cruz said. "That reflects the inflation over the last couple of years.
"The longer there is a delay, the more we can expect the project to cost. It’s very much my hope that once this authorization gets signed, within a couple of months.”
If it’s funded for construction, the project still would require another two to five years of design.
The project is expected to be completed within 20 years, and it will depend on Congress when the project will start, Cruz said.
(2) comments
I’ll bet he was disappointed when he discovered he wasn’t in Cancun.
Good one, Gary….even to me as a Cruz voter….well, actually an Anybody But Beto fan in that race…..
There’s the rub for all the fine folks who actually think this is coming anytime remotely soon. Or, ever….
In a month or two the elected President may sign it if the actual president tells him to. Then, it’s off to the races with stall tactics and lawsuits and environmental protests and such……and the 300 billion gift to student loan deadbeat wannabes may well kill the whole thing, as it totally eats up all the claimed gains from last weeks so-called IRA travesty, and then some…a lot of somes. …
I know I’m personally looking forward to paying part of some Yale grad school philosophy major’s debt….
chuckle…
