LEAGUE CITY
A late-afternoon storm soaked parts of Galveston County on Friday, stranding cars, snarling traffic and knocking out power to thousands of people.
A line of storms dropped up to 6 inches of rain on north and west parts of Galveston County over the course of about four hours Friday afternoon.
The rain flooded major roadways in League City, Dickinson and Santa Fe, among other places.
In League City, the fire department performed eight high-water rescues from vehicles driven into deep water at FM 518 near Clear Creek High School and at Walker Street near state Highway 96, League City Fire Chief Gary Warren said.
There also was a report of high winds near the 1000 block of Interstate 45. The wind damaged the roof of Rainey Pool Company, 1101 Gulf Freeway in League City, officials said.
The fire department also responded to at least three fires that were suspected to have been caused by lightning strikes, Warren said.
In Santa Fe, strong winds knocked down power lines in some areas.
Live power lines fell on top of a car near the intersection of Cemetery Road and Oak Lane, Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Greg Boody said. A woman was in the car at the time and was removed safely, Boody said.
Local agencies didn’t report any major injuries from the storm.
There might be more rain in store for the county this weekend. As the rains began to dissipate on Friday evening, the National Weather Service warned that another line of storms could produce heavy rains between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. today.
