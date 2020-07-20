TEXAS CITY
A man was arrested Saturday and accused of shooting a man outside a convenience store in Texas City, police said.
George Jones, 52, of Texas City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
The shooting occurred at about 8:15 a.m. at a Texaco gas station in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue, according to a police complaint. The man who was shot was struck once in the forearm, police said.
Witnesses told police that the victim and Jones had a "verbal disagreement" at the store earlier in the morning, according to the complaint. The shooting occurred after Jones left then returned and summoned the victim outside, according to the complaint.
After being shot, the victim ran back inside the store to hide, according to the complaint. Jones allegedly followed and pointed the gun at other people inside the store but didn't fire because his handgun malfunctioned, according to the complaint.
While Jones was trying to fix the weapon, he shot the gun into the floor, according to the complaint.
A witness followed Jones out of the store as he left and later told police where he went, according to the complaint. He was arrested at a home less than a mile away from the convenience store, according to the complaint.
Jones was in custody at the Galveston County Jail, according to jail records. His bond was set at $250,000, according to court records.
