A Texas City man’s status as a registered sex offender might have led to his beating death outside a local bar about a week ago, police say.
Five men are charged with murder in connection to the death of Danny Sanders, 65.
Sanders was beaten to death outside a bar in the 3300 block of Loop 197 S. about midnight on a Saturday morning.
Sanders suffered a fatal head injury, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, which declared Sanders’ death a homicide.
Despite the arrests and charges, police have withheld much of the information relating to Sanders’ death. On Friday, however, they said Sanders’ own criminal history might have played a role in his death.
Police on Thursday arrested Texas City resident Taylor Christopher Requenes, 20, and charged him with murder in connection to Sanders’ death, according to police reports.
On Friday, police arrested Dayton Andre Booker, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and also charged him with murder, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Hours after Sanders’ died, police had arrested Christopher Daniel Gomez, 30.
The following Monday, police arrested Marcus Antonio Figueroa, 37, and Ashton Lee Coleman, 21.
All three are from Texas City.
Police and prosecutors haven’t released court documents such as probable cause affidavits and warrant applications, which normally would shed light on the accusations against the men.
A Texas City Police Department spokesman confirmed Friday that Sanders was inside a bar about midnight when he got into a confrontation or argument with a woman.
The confrontation was apparently related to Sanders’ own criminal history, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said Friday.
“He was in the bar and somebody made some accusations toward him and confronted him that he had been a pedophile or convicted of a child sex act,” Bjerke said. “He tried to get up and leave the bar to avoid confrontation and a group followed him outside the bar.”
Court records shows that Sanders pleaded guilty to a felony charge of indecency with a child in February 2010. He was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision and required to register as a sex offender.
Sanders also was convicted of criminal trespassing in 2012 and sentenced to 180 days in the county jail.
The police department had no information about complaints against Sanders, other than those he was convicted of and served his sentence for, Bjerke said at the time of Sanders’ death.
Court records available online don’t name Sanders’ victim or make any clear connection between that case and his death.
Detectives hadn’t released information about connections between Sanders’ past offenses and the five men charged so far, Bjerke said Friday.
Investigators still were reviewing security camera footage of the attack, and more arrests are possible, Bjerke said.
As of Friday, only Gomez had a listed attorney, according to Galveston County court records.
Attorney Mark Diaz said he was still waiting for police and prosecutors to release basic information about the charges against Gomez. Diaz declined to comment more.
Gomez and Requenes were listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon. Booker was in custody, but hadn’t been transferred to the jail, Bjerke said. Bonds for all three were set at $250,000 each, according to police and court records.
Coleman and Figueroa were released on bond Tuesday.
