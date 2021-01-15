TEXAS CITY
The man and woman found dead Thursday morning in an apparent murder-suicide have been identified, officials said.
Jeffrey Douglas, 40, and Sherika Noel, 40, died Thursday from apparent gunshot wounds, said John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The relationship between the two was unclear Friday.
The autopsies for both Douglas and Noel won’t be complete until next week, so investigators aren’t yet sure who shot whom, Florence said.
Officers received a call at about 10 a.m. Thursday about an incident at the Lakeview Apartments complex in the 8800 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department, said.
The investigation into their deaths is ongoing, police said.
