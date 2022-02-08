Bond was revoked for a man accused of murder in a fatal shooting in Hitchcock after he failed to show up at a court hearing.
Muntravian Martin, 25, of Galveston, was taken into custody Monday, according to Galveston County Jail records.
Martin is accused of shooting and killing Tyreece Beverly on Feb. 17, 2021, during an argument the two men were having in Freddiesville, an unincorporated community just outside of Hitchcock, according to arrest records.
Martin was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021. He was released on $150,000 bond in April, according to court records.
Martin was scheduled to attend a discovery hearing on Jan. 31 but didn't appear, according to court records.
Martin hadn't been charged with any other crime since his 2021 arrest. In January, however, he was named as the possible target in a shooting committed outside a house on Ball Street in Galveston.
On Jan. 6, Jaleel Faison, 19, of La Marque, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and accused of shooting at a house where Martin lived, according to police records.
Police said Faison might have been targeting Martin in retaliation for Beverly's shooting, according to police records.
After his failure to appear in court, a warrant was issued for Martin's arrest and he was taken into custody in Galveston on Monday, according to police records.
Martin was being held at the Galveston County Jail on $300,000 bond Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.