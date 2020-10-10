GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning as a homicide after finding a 38-year-old man shot dead in the street.
At 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Galveston police received multiple calls in reference to shots being fired in the area of the 600 block of North Holiday Drive, police said. Responding officers searched the area and located a 38-year-old male lying in the roadway in the 400 block of Avenue G with apparent fatal gunshot wounds, police said.
The Galveston Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene and pronounced the 38-year-old man dead, police said.
Detectives with the Galveston Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Galveston Police Crime Scene Unit Investigators are investigating the incident as a homicide, police said. There are no known suspects at this time, police said.
Investigators with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on the scene and retrieved the body, police said. The identity of the man is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, police said.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is being asked to contact Galveston Police Criminal Investigations Detective Michelle Sollenberger at 409-765-3770 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477
