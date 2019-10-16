TEXAS CITY
A high-speed chase ended with a stolen SUV in a ditch, and a man arrested after police surrounded a house to which he had fled, the Texas City Police Department said.
The man's name and the charges against him were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
The chase began after police spotted a Nissan Pathfinder traveling north on state Highway 146 near FM 519 at 1:27 p.m., the department said. The SUV had been reported stolen Sunday, police said.
The driver did not stop for police and drove east on FM 1765, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, police said. Police used a spike strip to damage one of the SUV's tires, police said.
The SUV drove through a field in an attempt to escape the officers and ended up in a ditch in the 1600 block of 19th Avenue North. The driver ran to a house in the 1700 block of 19th Avenue North, police said. The house belonged to the man's relative, police said.
Police officers surrounded the house, and the driver surrendered a short time later, police said.
No one was injured during the chase, police said.
