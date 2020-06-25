LA MARQUE
Police seized several guns, drugs and money while executing a search warrant Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.
Investigators executed the warrant in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street in connection to an ongoing investigation from the narcotics division of the department, officials said.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search, officials said.
Police found an AK-style semiautomatic rifle, three handguns, several magazines and part of an AR-15 rifle, while executing the search warrant, officials said.
Police had arrested a suspect, but that person hasn't been formally charged as of Thursday evening.
The investigation is tied to an ongoing spate of violence in the mid-county, officials said. La Marque and Texas City have been rocked by shootings in recent months.
Police, for instance, found 17 rifle casings and a bullet-riddled house, but had no other information after responding to a shooting in the 1400 block of Petroleum Street early Wednesday, officials said.
