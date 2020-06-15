GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person ejected from a car and into Galveston Bay after crashing Sunday evening on the causeway.
The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. on the outbound side of the causeway near the Tiki Island exit.
A Jeep carrying three men and a dog hit a guardrail, according to the Galveston Police Department. One man and the dog were ejected from the Jeep, according to police. The two other men were not ejected, but were injured and transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Both men suffered critical injuries, police said.
A railroad bridge operator called the coast guard after seeing a man and his dog being ejected from the Jeep, the Coast Guard said.
The dog was found alive but the man was still missing as of 7 a.m. Monday.
The man's name has not yet been released.
A coast guard helicopter and boats were helping with the search. The Galveston Island Beach Patrol, Galveston Police Department and Galveston Fire Department are also helping with the search.
