GALVESTON
One person was killed Thursday evening inside a home on the West End of Galveston, police said. Authorities are investigating whether the person was shot while trying to break into the home.
The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Darcy Street, a dead-end street on the north end of 103rd Street, police said.
Police did not immediately identify the person killed or state a gender or say who committed the shooting. In a news release, police said a resident told police the person was shot while coming through a window of the home.
That person died at the scene.
No arrests or other details about the shooting had been announced as of Friday morning.
The police department, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office and the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office were investigating the shooting, police said.
