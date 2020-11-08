LA MARQUE
A man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Saturday.
The man was walking in the 1900 block of Little Street about 5 p.m., La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Chad Waggoner said.
The man was shot from inside a black car and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Waggoner said.
Police had not made any arrests as of 3 p.m. Sunday, Waggoner said.
