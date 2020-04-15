DICKINSON
The U.S. Coast Guard and first responders from Galveston and Harris counties were searching Wednesday evening for a man who went into the water when a kayak overturned in Dickinson Bay early in the day.
Two men were in the kayak when it capsized just before 4 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. One kayaker was able to swim ashore and call for help. The second man was still missing late Wednesday evening, officials said.
A Coast Guard helicopter and boat, along with marine units from Texas City, Galveston, Galveston County and Jamaica Beach, were conducting the search.
The missing man is 30 years old and was wearing blue jeans and a brown sweatshirt, according to the coast guard.
Dickinson Bay is an inlet of Galveston Bay, fed by Dickinson Bayou, south of San Leon.
The unidentified man who swam ashore was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch. His medical condition was undermined Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information should call the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.
