TEXAS CITY
A La Marque woman Friday was sentenced to two years deferred probation for hitting a man she said she thought was her former girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a car last year.
The victim, however, said he was not the woman's ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend and told investigators she was in the process of turning around to hit him again when police showed up, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Yessenia Maria Sifuentes, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Sifuentes received 61 days in jail as a condition of her probation, Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar said.
Officers in February responded to a report of a vehicular assault in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue in Texas City and found a man who had visible injuries but refused emergency services, according to the affidavit.
The man told officers he was walking north on 19th Street when a vehicle hit him and caused him to roll up on the hood, breaking the windshield, and to lose a shoe and his cell phone, according to the affidavit.
He said the driver, after hitting him, tried to go down a blocked alley before swerving into the grass and turning around to try to hit him again, according to the affidavit.
Sifuentes told officers she was driving when she saw the man, who looked like her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, according to the affidavit. She told officers she knew it was him and called him by the boyfriend’s name because he had the same tattoo below his eye.
Sifuentes told police the man then threw a brick at her windshield but that she didn’t stop or call police, according to the affidavit.
Police told Sifuentes that the victim, who didn’t suffer serious injuries, wasn’t the person she thought he was, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.