GALVESTON
An island man was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery last week, more than 77 years after he was killed fighting in the Pacific islands during World War II.
Marine 1st Lt. Justin Mills was buried in Arlington National Cemetery on May 26, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Mills was killed in November 1943 on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island in the fight with Japanese forces, according to the agency.
Mills was killed on the first day of fighting in a battle that left more than 1,000 U.S. Marines and sailors dead. He was 25 years old.
Mills' body originally was buried on the battlefield and was declared lost after the war ended and the military couldn't locate his remains.
In 2014, History Flight, a nonprofit organization, located the remnants of a cemetery on Betio Island. In 2019, Mills' remains were identified using anthropological and DNA analysis.
Mills' body was scheduled to be buried in Arlington last year, but the ceremony was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mills' niece and nephew attended the burial ceremony on Wednesday, according to the accounting agency.
Mills, a Ball High School graduate, was awarded the Silver Star, the nation's third highest medal for valor in combat.
Welcome Home MARINE!!!
