JAMAICA BEACH
A man who drowned in the Gulf of Mexico near Jamaica Beach on Sunday was identified Monday.
Larry Jackson, 68, of Grand Prairie, drowned about 11:30 a.m. after he went underwater while swimming near a sandbar, according to the Jamaica Beach Fire Department.
Searchers found Jackson's body about 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Galveston Island State Park.
Jackson was swimming with his adult son when he disappeared, officials said.
He might have been caught in a rip current caused by changes Tropical Storm Beta made to the seabed, officials said.
Jackson is at least the fifth person to drown while visiting Galveston County beaches this year.
