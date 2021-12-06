A man accused of murdering his 21-year-old stepdaughter in 2018 died, apparently by suicide, just days before he was set to stand trial.
Bacliff resident Anthony White, 61, died Friday, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and his defense attorney.
White is believed to have killed himself, although an autopsy report hasn’t been completed, officials confirmed.
White was set to go on trial beginning Dec. 14, more than three years after he was charged in the shooting death of his stepdaughter, Keia Brionne Manning, 21, inside a Bacliff home.
Prosecutors and police have never released details about a motive for the Aug. 11, 2018, incident. The shooting happened after an argument involving White, Manning and Sonjette White, Manning’s mother and Anthony White’s wife.
Sonjette White was shot as well but survived the attack, police said.
Anthony White also was accused of shooting at Manning’s biological father and his wife, who had arrived outside the house during the argument.
In addition to the murder charge, Anthony White faced three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All the charges were related to the same incident.
Anthony White’s trial date had been set at a pre-trial conference late last week, officials said. White’s defense attorney, Michael Elliot, said he last spoke to White on Thursday and that White didn’t appear at a pre-trial conference Friday.
Rumors of White’s death began to circulate Friday evening. Officials confirmed his death Monday. Prosecutors on Monday submitted motions for the charges to be dismissed.
Anthony White was originally held on $450,000 bond. He bonded out of jail in August 2018 and remained free during the three-plus years since his initial arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.