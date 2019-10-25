GALVESTON
A 26-year-old man is missing in the Gulf of Mexico after falling from a Galveston-based cruise ship on Thursday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The coast guard began searching for the man after he was reported missing from the Carnival Dream at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday. At the time, the ship was was 47 miles southeast of Galveston.
A coast guard helicopter and airplane were dispatched to the area where the man went missing. The cruise ship and nearby Good Samaritan vessels also helped in the search, the coast guard said.
The Carnival Dream left from the Port of Galveston Thursday. The ship regularly travels on four-day and five-day cruises in the Eastern Caribbean.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details
