FRIENDSWOOD
A woman killed in a crash on FM 2351 in Friendswood on Thursday was identified Friday.
Meagan Cheneice Robinson, 29, of Pearland, died Thursday morning when the car she was driving rear-ended another vehicle, then veered into oncoming traffic and hit a garbage truck, police said.
She was identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
No one else was injured in the crash, police said.
Robinson was the first person killed in a vehicle crash in a local city in 2020. The crash happened in the Harris County part of Friendswood.
