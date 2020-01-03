FRIENDSWOOD

A woman killed in a crash on FM 2351 in Friendswood on Thursday was identified Friday.

Meagan Cheneice Robinson, 29, of Pearland, died Thursday morning when the car she was driving rear-ended another vehicle, then veered into oncoming traffic and hit a garbage truck, police said. 

She was identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

No one else was injured in the crash, police said.

Robinson was the first person killed in a vehicle crash in a local city in 2020. The crash happened in the Harris County part of Friendswood. 

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription