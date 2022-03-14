TIKI ISLAND

A woman died and a man and toddler were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 45 near Tiki Island, law enforcement officials said.

Arianna Nicole Kutchka, 20, of La Porte, died after being transported to the hospital Sunday night, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

A car traveling at what witnesses described as high speed clipped another vehicle near the Tiki Island exit about 7:15 p.m., Trochesset said.

The car rolled over on the highway and Kutchka and the 19-year-old man who was driving were ejected, Trochesset said.

A 3-year-old child also in the car wasn't ejected and had only minor injuries, he said.

Both Kutchka and the man were transported to the hospital. The child was given to the care of relatives, Trochesset said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

