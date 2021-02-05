ALVIN
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting deaths of two men in the far west part of unincorporated Galveston County, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Deputies were called around 3 a.m. to a report of a shooting on Old Alvin Road, near the Galveston-Brazoria County line, Trochesset said.
Two men were found dead inside a residence on the street, Trochesset said. Both had apparently been shot to death. As of 10 a.m., the men hadn't been identified, Trochesset said.
Deputies were interviewing at least one woman who was at the home about the men's deaths, Trochesset said.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
