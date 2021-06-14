HITCHCOCK
A man walking near a Hitchcock road was hit and killed by a truck Friday evening, police said.
David Kirkland, 47, was in the driveway of a game room on state Highway 6, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
Kirkland was apparently walking from a motel where he was staying to the game room when he was struck about 10 p.m. Friday, Smith said.
Police believe a white truck traveling north on state Highway 6 left the road and hit Kirkland. Witnesses saw a truck driving away from the area after hearing a loud noise, Smith said.
Kirkland was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, where he died, Smith said.
Public records list Kirkland as having home addresses in Galveston and Katy.
No arrests have been made. Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 409-986-5559.
