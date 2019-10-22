GALVESTON
A young girl was injured after being hit by an SUV while she was standing on a Galveston sidewalk Monday night, police said.
The driver of the SUV did not stop after hitting the girl, police said. She is expected to recover from the incident, police said.
The SUV was driving near the intersection of 43rd Street and Avenue P around 8 p.m. when it hit the girl, who was standing on a curb in front of a group of apartment buildings, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The girl, who is between 6 years old and 7 years old, was transported to the hospital with some fractures and other injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery, Hancock said.
Police found the SUV unoccupied several blocks away, Hancock said. Police wouldn’t say where exactly the SUV was found, Hancock said.
No one had been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, Hancock said. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Hancock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.