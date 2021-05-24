TEXAS CITY
One man was arrested Saturday and three more men are wanted in connection to the fatal beating of a man in the parking lot of a Texas City bar early Saturday morning.
Daniel Sanders, 65, died at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston just after midnight on Saturday after he was reportedly beaten by four men outside a bar in the 3300 block of Loop 197 S., according to the Texas City Police Department.
Police arrested Christopher Daniel Gomez, 30, on Saturday and he was charged with murder, according to police records.
The police department said Monday it had obtained warrants for three other men suspected in Sanders' death. Antonio Marcus Figueroa, 37; Ashton Lee Coleman, 21; and Preston Figueroa, 17, all are wanted for murder, Texas City Police Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The men are accused of attacking Sanders after he got into a confrontation with a woman inside the bar, Bjerke said.
Gomez was being held Monday in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
