GALVESTON
One person was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston, police said.
The incident happened near the intersection of Seawall Boulevard and 29th Street about 8:45 p.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
More details about the shooting weren't immediately available.
The shooting occurred as police officers were dealing with large crowds causing traffic jams on Seawall Boulevard. The crowds appear connected to an event that was advertised as Slab Beach Party, a meet-up organized by a Houston-based car club.
Police earlier this week said they were preparing for a larger than normal crowds. The city earlier in the day sent extra officers to Seawall Boulevard to help with crowd control. The Texas Department of Public Safety also has provided the city with 25 officers to help throughout the day, officials said.
About 6 p.m., traffic on seawall became so congested that some cars were diverted off Seawall Boulevard to help clear traffic jams. Police were also reportedly preparing to tow some illegally parked cars on the west end of the seawall, near the Diamond Beach condominiums.
I understand that the Seawall and Broadway are GPDs preferred patrols. But when they shut down these routes it has a spillover effect on other roads. Do they consider this? A reluctant resident on Ave P.
