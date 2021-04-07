TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Police Department is investigating the case of a man found dead in a parking lot early Wednesday morning.
The man's name wasn't immediately disclosed. Police identified him as 44 years old, white and from La Marque.
No arrests had been made and police are asking for the public's help determining how the man died.
The man was found in the parking lot of a store in the 600 block of Ninth Avenue North just after midnight, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The man was dead when police arrived and had suffered a head wound, Bjerke said.
Police asks anyone with information about the man's death to call investigators at 409-643-5836 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 409-945-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest or charge related to the man's death, police said.
