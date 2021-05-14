GALVESTON
An island woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of stealing more than $180,000 from the company employing her for about three decades, police said.
Galveston resident Paula Villarreal, 61, was an office manager at Industrial Material Corp. in Galveston, according to a probable cause affidavit. She worked for the company for at least 30 years, according to the affidavit.
In October, the company's president called police to report he suspected Villarreal had stolen money from the company, according to the affidavit. She had admitted to taking more than $14,000, the affidavit alleges.
The company hired an accounting firm that alleged Villarreal had taken more than $188,000 from the company between May 2016 and October 2020.
The audit alleged Villarreal had entered herself as a vendor in the company's accounting system and had sent herself money, took more than $140,000 in petty cash and used a company credit card for personal purchases, according to the affidavit.
The auditors also alleged Villarreal had cashed in more than 1,000 hours of extra vacation time and altered pay stubs to hide the amount of time she claimed, according to the affidavit.
Villarreal told investigators she intended to pay the money back and didn't realize how much she had taken, the affidavit alleges.
Villarreal was arrested Wednesday and held on $10,000 bond, according to the affidavit. She was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Friday morning.
