Woman charged with murder after Clear Lake Shores boat shooting By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News May 19, 2022 CLEAR LAKE SHORES — A woman was charged with murder Wednesday evening after a man was shot and killed aboard a boat in a Clear Lake Shores marina. The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. at Watergate Marina, 1500 Marina Bay Drive, according to police. Donna Parker, 38, of Clear Lake Shores, was taken into custody after the shooting and charged late Wednesday night. Police described the victim as a 45-year-old man in a relationship with Parker, but didn't release his name. Parker and the man lived on the boat together at the marina for about a year, police said. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office was assisting with the investigation, according to police. Parker was in custody Thursday morning at the Galveston County Jail. Her bond was set at $250,000, according to jail records. 