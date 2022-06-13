GALVESTON

Eight people were rescued Sunday from a disabled boat that was drifting near the Bolivar Peninsula jetty, the Coast Guard said Monday.

The Coast Guard was alerted about 3:40 p.m. Sunday about a 23-foot boat drifting toward the north jetty, which extends into the Gulf of Mexico from Bolivar Peninsula.

The Coast Guard dispatched a 45-foot boat and a helicopter to aid the vessel. All eight people on the boat were transferred to the Coast Guard vessel. No injuries were reported.

The boat's owner was coordinating its salvage, the Coast Guard said.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

