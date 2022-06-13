Eight rescued from boat drifting near Bolivar Peninsula jetty By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONEight people were rescued Sunday from a disabled boat that was drifting near the Bolivar Peninsula jetty, the Coast Guard said Monday.The Coast Guard was alerted about 3:40 p.m. Sunday about a 23-foot boat drifting toward the north jetty, which extends into the Gulf of Mexico from Bolivar Peninsula.The Coast Guard dispatched a 45-foot boat and a helicopter to aid the vessel. All eight people on the boat were transferred to the Coast Guard vessel. No injuries were reported.The boat's owner was coordinating its salvage, the Coast Guard said. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coast Guard Jetty Boat Fleet Vessel Peninsula Owner Helicopter Locations Bolivar Peninsula Galveston County John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan charged with drunk driving after fatal Sunday crash in San LeonWoman alleging sexual assault countersues Galveston County developerFriendswood woman killed in driveway accident, police sayMan arrested after shooting in League CityMan arrested in May 20 Texas City shooting deathGalveston golf cart rentals hope new rules create clarityMan arrested in connection to Texas City woman found dead in carChild drowns in Texas City pool, police sayAsian shares mixed after rate jitters tumble on Wall StreetCoast Guard's tall ship visit to Galveston begins Friday Collections"Flamingos" flock to downtown Galveston for annual paradeCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrificeIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueInsects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest Pyramid Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (107) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) When is enough, enough? (63) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (61) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (54) It's a coordinated attempt to take down our republic (47)
