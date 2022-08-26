Galveston shootout leaves one dead, one in critical condition By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON A gunfight between two men early Friday left one dead and one in critical condition, police said.The shooting took place just after midnight at the intersection of 68th Street and Furlong Way, police said.Coren Lovings, 32, of Galveston, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, police said.Evariste Soulaire, 31, of Galveston, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the medical branch where he was in critical condition later Friday, police said.Investigators were fairly certain the two shot each other but had not determined a motive, police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said. No others were believed to have been involved in the shooting but the investigation was still underway Friday, police said.“There is no danger to the public in relation to this incident,” Gaspard said.Anyone with information about the shootout should call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3779 or Galveston Crimes Stoppers at 409-765-8477. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBen Raimer resigns from UTMB presidency, UT system saysGuest commentary: We'll all sink together when Galveston bubble burstsJealousy led to La Marque homicide, attorneys argueBody found outside Texas City auto shopUvalde proves Santa Fe shooting response was flawed, families sayWork on Hotel Lucine progresses; La Brisa buys Bubba's Shrimp Palace propertyUT System fights open record request on Raimer's ousterAngler finds man hanging from tree near Galveston causewayGalveston teen to star in 'Surfside Girls' TV seriesVictim identified in deadly Texas City hit-and-run CollectionsSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competitionWhen the cows came homeVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonFall Sports PreviewGood Ole Days are here again in Hitchcock CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (255) New climate bill is a good step, but is it too late? (83) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (83) I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' (66) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (62) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (56) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44) Guest commentary: GOP is using a odd definition of 'freedom' (44) Renewables rise: Surge in wind and solar energies helps keep the AC on in Texas (42)
