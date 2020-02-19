GALVESTON
Three people have been arrested and another person remains at large in connection with a shooting that left two people injured in Galveston early this month.
Victoria Anne Davis, 21, of League City; Javon Chatman, 22, of Houston; and Mrkanthony Quintana, 21, of Texas City, all were arrested between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Galveston Police Department.
All three are accused of taking part in a shooting on 32nd Street in Galveston between Avenue P and Avenue P 1/2 on Feb. 2, according to a police complaint.
At about 9:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot four times by a person in a white Chevy Impala, according to a police complaint. The man was shot in the leg, foot and right elbow, according to the complaint.
The shooting left the man’s arm shattered, according to the complaint, which reported that doctors described his elbow as “sawdust.”
Two days after the shooting, Quintana’s father took him to the police department, where Quintana provided information about the shooting, according to the complaint.
Quintana told police he had arranged for the victim to sell him marijuana but had actually planned to rob the man, according to the complaint.
Quintana is alleged to have met Davis on an online dating app, according to the complaint. In text messages, Davis asked him to arrange a drug deal and told Quintana how to lure the victim to the car, according to the complaint.
Davis is alleged to have brought Chatman and another man, who has not yet been arrested, to the deal, according to the complaint. The man who remains at large is the one who allegedly fired eight shots during the attempted robbery, according to the complaint.
Another person, a 52-year-old man who was bystander and witness to the shooting, was hit in the leg by either a bullet or shrapnel during the shooting, according to the complaint.
Chatman was held on $1.7 million bond; Davis was held on $80,000 bond, and Quintana was held on $60,000 bond, according to jail records. All three were still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday.
