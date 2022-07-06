SANTE FE

Two men face charges in connection with the hijacking of a vehicle from an H-E-B parking lot Tuesday, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.

The driver of a black pick-up truck approached the victim and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint about 6 p.m. in the grocery store parking lot in the 4200 block of Warpath Avenue, police said.

The carjacker fled west on state Highway 6 toward Alvin followed by the black pick-up truck, police said.

Shortly after, the two vehicles were identified and followed by a member of the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue, who was monitoring radio traffic. 

Police officers intercepted the vehicles near Windwood road. 

Alberto Curiel, 27, of Clute, is charged with aggravated robbery and held on $40,000 bond, according to police.

A 39-year-old Lake Jackson man had not been formally charged but faced counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest, according to police.    

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

