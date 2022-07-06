Two face felony charges in Santa Fe carjacking By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Jul 6, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SANTE FETwo men face charges in connection with the hijacking of a vehicle from an H-E-B parking lot Tuesday, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.The driver of a black pick-up truck approached the victim and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint about 6 p.m. in the grocery store parking lot in the 4200 block of Warpath Avenue, police said.The carjacker fled west on state Highway 6 toward Alvin followed by the black pick-up truck, police said.Shortly after, the two vehicles were identified and followed by a member of the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue, who was monitoring radio traffic. Police officers intercepted the vehicles near Windwood road. Alberto Curiel, 27, of Clute, is charged with aggravated robbery and held on $40,000 bond, according to police.A 39-year-old Lake Jackson man had not been formally charged but faced counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest, according to police. No injuries were reported from the incident. Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Count Robbery Crime Criminal Law Police Vehicle Felony Santa Fe Parking Lot Arrest Locations Santa Fe Sarah Grunau Follow Sarah Grunau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan stabs himself, dies after cross-county car chase'Their jaws drop': Teen League City sisters shaking up male-dominated drag racing sceneTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League CityFirefighters battle blaze at Harborwalk restaurantWilliam Reece pleads guilty to two Galveston County murdersGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events'La Marque OKs rollback checks as officials brace for lean futureMagnetic interference attracts problems for drones in GalvestonI won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rightsFirst responders find body that's likely a missing 21-year-old swimmer CollectionsCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skillsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with Music2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston IslandPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (143) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (106) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50) Supreme Court has taken us down the rabbit hole (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.