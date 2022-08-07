Four people, including two children, died Saturday night in what police allege was a drunk-driving collision involving a golf cart and two automobiles.
All the dead were on the golf cart, police said.
Galveston resident Miguel Espinoza, 45, who drove one of the automobiles, was arrested at the scene and charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said.
Espinoza was in custody Sunday at the Galveston County jail on $400,000 bond, police said.
At about 1:35 p.m. Saturday, the Galveston Police Department responded to a major accident near the intersection of 33rd Street and Avenue R involving a golf cart, a black Hyundai SUV, and a Dodge pickup truck, according to a department statement.
Witness accounts led investigators to believe Espinoza, the driver of the black Hyundai, was traveling east on Avenue R, where he had failed to stop at an intersection, police allege.
The unidentified man who was driving the golf cart was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult woman and two children riding the golf cart were transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where they later died of their injuries, police said.
Two more golf cart passengers, an adult and a child, remained in critical condition Sunday at a medical branch hospital, police said.
Police are withholding names, ages and other details about the victims until their next of kin can be notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.