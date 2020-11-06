TEXAS CITY
An hours-long standoff between police and a man who allegedly fled from a traffic stop ended peacefully Friday.
The incident began around 8:30 a.m. after a Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull over a man for speeding on Interstate 45, DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The man didn't stop and instead drove to a home in the 2100 block of Third Avenue North, Woodard said.
The man went inside the house, which belonged to a relative, and refused to come out, Woodard said. Troopers, along with the Texas City Police Department, blocked streets around the home while they attempted to persuade the man to come out, he said.
The 26-year-old man surrendered and was taken into custody just before 1 p.m., Woodard said.
Charges against him were not immediately available, and he was not listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.