Standoff in Texas City

Texas City police officers, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Constables block off 21st Street North near Third Avenue North during a standoff with a driver who fled a traffic stop Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

TEXAS CITY

An hours-long standoff between police and a man who allegedly fled from a traffic stop ended peacefully Friday.

The incident began around 8:30 a.m. after a Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull over a man for speeding on Interstate 45, DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.

The man didn't stop and instead drove to a home in the 2100 block of Third Avenue North, Woodard said. 

The man went inside the house, which belonged to a relative, and refused to come out, Woodard said. Troopers, along with the Texas City Police Department, blocked streets around the home while they attempted to persuade the man to come out, he said.

The 26-year-old man surrendered and was taken into custody just before 1 p.m., Woodard said.

Charges against him were not immediately available, and he was not listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

