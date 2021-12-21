LA MARQUE

Officials have identified the man killed Friday in a crash on Interstate 45 as William Bond, 78. 

Bond lost control of his car while driving south on the interstate near the Delany Road overpass about 11 a.m. and was ejected from the vehicle, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

He was declared dead at the scene, Trochesset said.

No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured in the wreck, Trochesset said.

Investigators still are trying to determine why Bond lost control of the car, Trochesset said. 

