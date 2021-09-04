GALVESTON
Eleven people were charged with misdemeanors on Friday night after a fight during the football game between Ball High School and Texas City High School in Galveston.
The fight occurred about 9:30 p.m. outside Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St. in Galveston, near the end of the football game.
The people arrested were charged with disorderly conduct fighting, interfering or resisting arrest, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Stacy Papillon said. Nine of the people arrested were juveniles, Papillon said. The names of the two non-juveniles arrested weren't immediately identified.
All of the charged were misdemeanors, Papillon said. There were no reports of major injuries during the incident.
Rumors circulated online that gunshots were fired during the fight. The department, however, received no reports of shots being fired, officials said.
The fight didn't affect the game going on inside the stadium. Texas City High School defeated Ball High School 33-7.
(1) comment
Brings back memories from the 1960's.
