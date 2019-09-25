GALVESTON
Galveston County deputies were diverting traffic Wednesday evening at 29th Street and Harborside Drive after a deputy-involved accident.
A car pulled out from 29th Street onto Harborside Drive and hit a deputy's vehicle shortly after 6 p.m., Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
No one was injured and by 7 p.m., the road was clear, Trochesset said.
