A Houston man is held in the county jail accused of dragging a woman 250 yards with a car when he stole her purse in a grocery store parking lot, authorities said Monday.
Houston resident Jamell Anthony Hurst, 33, is accused of entering a vehicle and stealing a 61-year-old woman's purse as she was loading groceries at Kroger on Nov. 14,, department spokesman officer John Griffith said.
The woman attempted to retrieve her purse as Hurst drove away, Griffith said.
She was dragged about 250 yards out of the parking lot and into the northbound lanes on Egret Bay Boulevard, Griffith said.
“The suspect swerved towards another vehicle to knock the victim loose from the car by striking her body into the rear of another vehicle, where she was left lying in the roadway with multiple lacerations and contusions,” Griffith said.
Hurst, who had also been a person of interest in more than a dozen purse robberies in the greater Houston area, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with aggravated robbery, Griffith said.
Hurst was held Monday in the Galveston County Jail on $500,000 bond, according to police.
The department’s detectives collaborated with officers from the Webster Police Department, Houston Police Department and Kroger’s Organized Retail Crime Division during the investigation, Griffith said.
