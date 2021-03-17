GALVESTON
The woman who last week made national headlines over being detained for trespassing at a Galveston bank after refusing to wear a mask was arrested Wednesday in Texas City after refusing to wear a mask inside another business.
Terry Lynn Wright, 65, was arrested on two outstanding warrants about 9 a.m. after police were called to the Office Depot in Texas City about a woman refusing to wear a mask in the building or leave, said Texas City Police spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke.
Officers recognized Wright because of news last week of a similar incident in Galveston, Bjerke said. Wright was arrested on Galveston warrants for trespassing and resisting arrest, Bjerke said
Wright was not charged for trespassing at the office supply store, Bjerke said.
"At this time, we don't feel it's necessary to file additional charges," Bjerke said. "There were no further incidents out there at the scene."
Although Wright had been detained in Galveston last Thursday, she hadn't been officially booked or charged until Wednesday.
Wright was slightly injured during a confrontation with the Galveston police officer, and was left to be treated at the hospital. She was discharged without being arrested.
Galveston police confirmed Tuesday warrant division officers were searching for Wright.
Wright, a resident of Grants Pass, Oregon, in several interviews after the Galveston incident said she was on a cross-country "bucket list" road trip.
Her bond was set at $3,000 on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest, according to police. She was held in the Galveston County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week lifted statewide mandates requiring masks in public places, he emphasized that businesses could decide on their own pandemic rules about requiring masks on their premises.
Police and public officials had warned that people who don't follow a business' mask rules could be charged with trespassing or other offenses.
The incident at Office Depot was the only call the Texas City Police Department had received about masks since the state mandate ended, Bjerke said.
(9) comments
Knowing you have two warrants, you go in to another store and cause a scene by pulling the same stunt? No way is someone this dumb...unless they're from Oregon I guess. Maybe it has something to do with Oregon decriminalizing possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone, etc, etc...
Also, to whoever she hires as her defense lawyer, I dare you to require her to wear a mask in your office lol
She must have wanted to be arrested. Maybe she's thinking about running for congress.
[lol] Hillarious! [lol] What else is there to say? [lol]
Bailey, she has more balks than you 😂😂😂
Yeah - she has all the balks.
Book her Danno!
I wonder if they’ll make her wear a mask in jail?
Was she smoking on something? If so, WHAT was she smoking on?
