LA MARQUE
A man was injured Tuesday when he attempted to repossess a car parked in front of the La Marque Police Station, police said.
The car's owner was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with assault, police said
Nia Gray, 29, of Houston, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened in the police department's parking lot, 431 Bayou Drive, according to a police complaint. A man working as a repossessor for a car dealer said he had tracked a car that had overdue payments to the police department's parking lot, according the complaint.
The man said he had an order of repossession and notified the department's dispatcher that he planned to take the car, according to the complaint.
Gray had come to the police station to pick up another person, according to the complaint. She exited the station and approached the man as he was approaching the car, according the complaint.
The man said he allowed Gray in the car to remove some personal items, and it was then that she started the car and tried to drive away, according to the complaint. He said he was dragged across the parking lot as he tried to stop her from leaving, according to the complaint.
He was not seriously injured but did complain about pain in his ankle and knee, according to the complaint.
Police stopped Gray about a mile away from the station and arrested her, according to the complaint.
Gray was held on $20,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.
