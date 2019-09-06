GALVESTON
Police pursued a car from Galveston to Texas City in a chase that lasted more than 30 minutes Friday morning and led to one arrest.
Matthew Barker was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle after police tried to stop a silver Subaru Legacy at 57th Street and Avenue U at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Barker was later charged with theft of a firearm after a person came forward claiming a firearm found in the car at the time of the arrest had been stolen, Hancock said.
Police were attempting to stop the car after a family member of the driver called police and asked them to check up on him, Hancock said.
The Subaru Legacy drove away from police, who followed the car across the causeway until it stopped at 21st Street North and Ninth Avenue North in Texas City, where the driver was arrested, Hancock said.
"The speeds never exceeded the speed limit by much," Hancock said.
Police found an AK-type rifle in the trunk of the car, Hancock said.
Multiple local, county and state agencies were involved in the pursuit, which led to Barker's arrest, Hancock said.
Barker was charged with evading arrest and theft of a firearm and was being held Friday on bonds totaling $70,000, Hancock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.