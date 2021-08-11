GALVESTON
One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 45 in Galveston, according to police.
The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. on the outbound side of the overpass at Harborside Drive, Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
A person apparently had stopped and gotten out of a vehicle on the roadway because of some kind of mechanical problem, Papillion said. That person was hit by another vehicle, she said.
The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment, Papillion said.
Traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane as police and emergency responders investigated and cleared the accident.
Traffic lanes were reopened by about 5:30 p.m.
