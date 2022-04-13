TEXAS CITY
Police are calling for the public’s help, stepping up patrols and talking about major enforcement action after two shootings over the past week that appear to be connected to a fight over the marijuana trade, authorities said Wednesday.
Among the shooting victims was a 3-year-old girl who still was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday, Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said.
The girl’s mother also was wounded Saturday when someone fired shots into their apartment.
That shooting happened two days after a man was wounded in a daytime drive-by shooting near state Highway 3.
The first shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. April 7 while the man was driving on Oak Street.
The woman and her daughter were shot about 1 a.m. Saturday at the Tradewind Apartments, 1919 13th Ave. N.
The woman and child were innocent bystanders, Stanton said. Another person in the apartment might have been the target of the shooting, however, Stanton said.
No arrests had been made Wednesday in the shootings, but connections between the victims and the places where they were shot led police to suspect the shootings were related.
“We’ve got a good handle on who we think the shooters are,” Stanton said. “We’ve got some very good leads.”
Police suspect the shootings are connected to fights between marijuana dealers in Texas City.
But Stanton declined to name any suspects or the victims. He didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation, or risk public safety, by revealing names of people who haven’t been charged with any crimes, he said.
Those shootings are only two of at least five in Galveston County since April 7 that have left people in the mainland communities on edge.
There were two fatal shootings in La Marque on Thursday and Sunday. No arrests have been made in connection to those killings.
On Wednesday morning, two people were wounded and one killed outside a Texas City apartment building. That shooting wasn’t related to earlier incidents, Stanton said.
Police said they anticipate filing charges in connection to that gunfight once the surviving participants are released from the hospital.
The number of shootings in recent days has the department’s officers on high alert, Stanton said. The fact that a young child was hurt should “jar the consciousness” of the community and motivate residents to help police identify the people who committed the shootings, Stanton said.
“We desperately need more information,” Stanton said. “We’d love the community to come forward more. We’ve had some assistance but we need more. We still need help. They’re not completely solved.”
Police could use information people have about vehicles driving away from the scenes of shooting, reports of people acting suspiciously in the area around the times they happened, or even rumors about the shootings in their own communities, he said.
Still, he said he believed arrests would be made soon in connection to the Texas City shootings.
Stanton has spoken with leaders from the La Marque Police Department about shootings there, but couldn’t say whether those were connected to Texas City’s cases. Stanton said he’d also met with leaders from Hitchcock, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and county constables to share information.
The Texas City Police Department has increased the number of officers working during the shooting investigation and they were focusing on specific areas of the city for increased enforcement, Stanton said.
The police department also is working with other agencies to begin an operation like last year’s Operation Washout, in which dozens of people in Galveston County with outstanding warrants were tracked down and arrested in response to another wave of violence.
“We are working around the clock to solve these shootings,” Stanton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.