GALVESTON
Forensic pathologists have determined head trauma caused the death of a well-known University of Texas Medical Branch physician, but are still trying to determine the cause of the trauma, officials confirmed Monday.
Police found James “Jim” Hunderup, 51, early Dec. 14 near the intersection of 23rd and Postoffice streets. In the days since, residents across Galveston have speculated about what might have happened.
Trauma inside Hunderup’s head caused bleeding into his skull, killing him, Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman John “D.J.” Florence said of the results of an autopsy.
“How it was caused is still being investigated,” Florence said.
Police department officials did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment about the investigation.
Officers responding to a welfare check found Hunderup injured at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 14, police said earlier.
Hunderup was a physician in the medical branch’s emergency department, according to the organization.
