GALVESTON
An unattended kayak that caused a U.S. Coast Guard search on Thursday was returned safely to its owner, the agency said.
The kayak was found floating in the Galveston Ship Channel on Thursday morning. The Coast Guard used a helicopter and boats to search the area for a potential missing person through early Thursday evening.
The search ended when the kayak's owner contacted authorities to claim the craft and confirm that no one was missing or injured, a Coast Guard spokesman said. — John Wayne Ferguson
