GALVESTON

An unattended kayak that caused a U.S. Coast Guard search on Thursday was returned safely to its owner, the agency said.

The kayak was found floating in the Galveston Ship Channel on Thursday morning. The Coast Guard used a helicopter and boats to search the area for a potential missing person through early Thursday evening.

The search ended when the kayak's owner contacted authorities to claim the craft and confirm that no one was missing or injured, a Coast Guard spokesman said. — John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription