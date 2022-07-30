One dead, one charged with murder in Galveston stabbing By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter Jul 30, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jefry Abisai Alfaro Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA 24-year-old Galveston resident died Saturday morning of stab wounds and a 20-year-old man was charged with murder in connection to the death, police said.Marcos Hernandez was pronounced dead Saturday morning after a stabbing reported about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Harborside Drive, police said.Hernandez had been taken to the trauma center at John Sealy Hospital on Friday night and remained in critical condition until being pronounced dead Saturday morning, police said.Galveston resident Jefry Abisai Alfaro was charged with murder in connection to the death and was held on $100,000 bond, place said. Investigators suspect the stabbing occurred during an altercation that quickly turned deadly, police said.Police Saturday still were searching for another man in his 20s seen felling the scene wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt.The department asked anyone with information related to the case to call 409-765-8477. 