A La Marque man was arrested earlier this month and charged with aggravated assault in a Jan. 4 shooting in Galveston that police believe was connected to another shooting in the county last year.
Jaleel Faison, 19, of La Marque, on Jan. 6 was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Ball Street Rear. A woman who lived in the home on that street told police she noticed a car in the alley behind the homes with its headlights on, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A man was sitting in the car and talking loudly toward his cell phone, according to the affidavit. The woman believed the man, who she identified as Faison, was making a video or streaming himself online, according to the affidavit.
The woman said the person in the car saw her and began firing a handgun, according to affidavit. She wasn’t hit and called police, according to the affidavit.
The shooting is believed to be connected to the February 2021 fatal shooting of Tyreece Beverly, according to the affidavit.
A Galveston man, Muntravian Martin, was charged in Beverly’s death and is awaiting trial. Police believe Faison was trying to retaliate against Martin, who has been free on bond and lives at the home where the most recent shooting occurred, according to the affidavit.
Faison was previously arrested in La Marque in December along with 11 other people detained as part of a joint operation between the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force and a special response team of the La Marque Police Department.
At the time, Faison was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana charge. He was released on bond Dec. 21. He was arrested again on a warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon and released on $5,000 bond. He was arrested again on Jan. 7.
Faison was being held at the Galveston County Jail on $120,000 bond on Wednesday.
