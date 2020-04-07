GALVESTON
A single vehicle crash on Harborside Drive in Galveston left a car stuck in an unusual position on Tuesday evening.
At about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, a white 2017 Nissan Versa crashed into a utility pole about 100 yards west of 25th Street. The car broke the bottom part of the pole, but the pole was left standing after it fell straight down on to the hood of the car, officials said.
The car was left stood up on its front end by the now shorter pole.
The driver of the car was conscious and alert when emergency responders arrived, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said. The 20-year-old man from north Texas was brought to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment, Hancock said.
The exact cause of the crash was not known Tuesday evening. Witnesses told police the car was moving faster than the rate of traffic before the crash, but no witness had reported seeing what caused it to swerve and hit the pole, Hancock said.
No charges had been filed against the driver as of Tuesday evening, Hancock said.
