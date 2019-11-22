LA MARQUE
A man was arrested Thursday and accused of trying to steal a woman's phone while she was standing inside the La Marque Police Department, according to police.
Bobby Wilson, 35, of La Marque, was charged with theft from a person, according to a police complaint.
Just after noon Thursday, a woman who lives with Wilson called police to complain about him and to ask for help leaving him, according to the complaint.
Four hours later, the woman went to the police department and asked for an officer to accompany her back to her house, according to the complaint.
While the woman was waiting in the station's lobby, Wilson arrived and confronted her, according to the complaint.
The woman attempted to call police again, this time from a phone inside the station's lobby, but Wilson grabbed her arm and attempted to take her cell phone, according to the complaint.
A court clerk working at a desk in the lobby witnessed the incident and called a police officer to help the woman, according to the complaint.
Police later examined the phone and found that Wilson had called the woman about 50 times and texted her at least another 50 times in a single day, according to the complaint.
Wilson was charged with theft for attempting to take the woman's phone, according to the complaint.
He also was charged with interfering with an emergency call, a misdemeanor, and he was placed on an emergency protective order hold, according to Galveston County Jail records.
Wilson was still in custody at the jail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
