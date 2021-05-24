GALVESTON
Searchers on Monday afternoon found the bodies of two men who went missing Friday evening after their boat sank in Galveston Bay.
Volunteers from Texas Equusearch found the body of a man floating in the bay about 10 a.m. in an area east of the Galveston causeway, said Tim Miller, founder of the search-and-rescue group.
The second body was found about 11 a.m. in Jones Lake, an area west of the causeway near Tiki Island, Miller said.
Equusearch used boats and a private helicopter to find the bodies, Miller said.
Equusearch had been searching the bay for signs of the boaters since Sunday, Miller said. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies suspended their search on Saturday after covering almost 200 nautical miles.
The men, age 26 and 46, went missing Friday evening after a 20-foot boat sank in rough water in the bay on the west side of the causeway, officials said. Three people from the boat were rescued, including a young child.
The names of the two drowning victims hadn't been released as of Monday afternoon.
